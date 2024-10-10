Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 333,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 514,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

