DAO Maker (DAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $67.95 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00257252 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,660,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.