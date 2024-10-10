Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DASTY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 65,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

