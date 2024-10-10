Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $10,499,952.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at $48,076,729.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 5th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.19.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

