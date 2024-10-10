Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 578.1% from the September 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Datasea Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DTSS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,340. Datasea has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

See Also

