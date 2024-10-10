Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $32.95. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 273,135 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after buying an additional 1,542,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,411,000 after buying an additional 95,499 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after buying an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,553,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,035,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,208,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

