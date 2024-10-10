DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

