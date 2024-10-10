DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70.
About DAVIDsTEA
