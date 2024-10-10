Davis Selected Advisers Sells 45,282 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,720,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45,282 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,105,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.67.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

