DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 153,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 111,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 83,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $166.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.38.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

