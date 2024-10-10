Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 582 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. KP Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 66.7% during the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in ASML by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,111.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $845.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $847.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $926.76. The company has a market cap of $333.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

