Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,395,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,104,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

