Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

