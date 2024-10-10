Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 444 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,622,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $100.98 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

