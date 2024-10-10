Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.