Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.78 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.56 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.46.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 792,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,316,000 after buying an additional 163,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,509,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

