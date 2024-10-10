Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $496.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $443.00 to $496.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $416.94.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $405.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.24 and its 200 day moving average is $385.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

