Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 16,550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DFMTF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Defense Metals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

