Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.74. 6,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

