Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $36.09. 5,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.
About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
