Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) made a significant announcement on October 8, 2024, through a press release in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933. The company declared the commencement of an underwritten public offering amounting to $150,000,000 of common units representing limited partner interests in the partnership. This action was taken pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The press release issued by Delek Logistics Partners, LP regarding the public offering is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and has been incorporated into the announcement. Additionally, the Cover Page Interactive Data File, including the XBRL tags embedded within the Inline XBRL document, is represented as Exhibit 104.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report has been duly signed on behalf of the registrant by Reuven Spiegel, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, acting as the Principal Financial Officer. The signing was authenticated on October 8, 2024, by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, which serves as the general partner of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

