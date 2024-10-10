Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 155.70 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 154.80 ($2.03). Approximately 1,706,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,163,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.10 ($2.02).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.75 ($2.17).
In other Deliveroo news, insider Will Shu sold 4,010,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £6,256,534.44 ($8,188,109.46). 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
