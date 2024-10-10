Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

