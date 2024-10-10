Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies
In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DELL stock opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
