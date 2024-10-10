Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $59.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Approximately 5,106,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 9,440,048 shares.The stock last traded at $49.75 and had previously closed at $50.98.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.35.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,030,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,977,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

