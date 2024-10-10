Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNLI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

View Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,656.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 222,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.