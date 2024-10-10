Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $853,503.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,761,851.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BKE opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

