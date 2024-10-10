Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in September

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Derwent London Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $30.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

