Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 30,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.