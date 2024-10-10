Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

