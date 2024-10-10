Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 324 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 324 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,531 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £8,200.44 ($10,732.16).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 339 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,444 ($31.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.16 ($10,843.03).

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 17.70 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,535.80 ($33.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,855. The firm has a market cap of £56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,963.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,492.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,621.61. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,268.50 ($42.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,201.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.48) to GBX 2,400 ($31.41) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.88) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.64) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,008 ($39.37).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

