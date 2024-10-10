DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.48.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

