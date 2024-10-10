Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67. 36,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 192,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNTH shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

