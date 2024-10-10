Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $34.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

DGII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 108.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digi International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 216.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

DGII opened at $29.42 on Monday. Digi International has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

