DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $109.11 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,145.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00527367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00105343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00248262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00072026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,297,893,528 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

