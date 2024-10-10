Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 560.0% in September

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

DCOMP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

