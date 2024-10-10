Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $24,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,649 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after buying an additional 3,461,537 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,090,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

