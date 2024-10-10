Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Position Raised by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,337 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 399,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.92. 43,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,180. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

