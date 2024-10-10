Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,590 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALY opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

