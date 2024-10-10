Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 51,539 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,539 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Security National Financial by 171.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Security National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Security National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.79 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

