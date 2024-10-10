Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 600,956 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 1,016.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 660,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in biote were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in biote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of biote by 36.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in biote by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in biote during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in biote by 104.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

biote stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $326.31 million, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.93. biote Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. biote had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that biote Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

