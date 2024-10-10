Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,822,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BB. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

