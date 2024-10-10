Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 185.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Net Lease Office Properties has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.