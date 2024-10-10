Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trupanion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after buying an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 603,775 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $3,523,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 160.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUP shares. William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

