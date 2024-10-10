Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $795.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,021.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

