Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 236,933 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 53,158 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

