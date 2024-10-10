Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in New Gold by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,933 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 1,210.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,112,030 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.25.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.74.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

