Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.85 Million Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unisys were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 13.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 162,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Unisys by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $446.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

