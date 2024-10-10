Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.21 Million Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tredegar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 8,309.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tredegar in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tredegar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,369,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

TG stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

