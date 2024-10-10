Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TaskUs by 55.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 11.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $990,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TASK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.29. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

