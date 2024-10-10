Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 9,350.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

PBPB stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $243.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme bought 45,772 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $296,602.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,546,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,447.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

